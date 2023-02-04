BUSINESS OPINION – Backcountry Powersports Coalition of BC Clarify Their Position on the Proposed Cascade Skyline Gondola Project

Fraser Valley – On February 1, the Backcountry Powersports Coalition of BC released the following open letter to media and local government to clarify their position on the proposed Cascade Skyline Gondola Project.

In its current form, the proposed project has the potential to limit up to 80% of motorized trail access in the Cheam, Thurston Loop, and Chipmunk area in Chilliwack, BC. In consideration of the thousands of volunteer hours put into the area by motorized recreation associations and local clubs including trail development, maintenance, and clean ups over the last 70 years, the BCPSC feels it is important that our members be considered and consulted when making decisions that will affect these public recreation areas.

As stated in the letter, the BCPSC is NOT in support of the current proposal; however, is interested in working with the proponents to find solutions to reduce impacts on motorized recreation. We encourage the supporters of this project to consider the impacts of all outdoor recreation groups and encourage the proponent to work with these groups to mitigate concerns before moving forward.

For more information

Project Proposals:

Cascade Skyline Gondola (previously known as Bridal Falls Gondola Project): https://cascadeskyline.com/

BC Snowmobile Federation Contact

Donegal Wilson, Executive Director

dwilson@bcsf.org