abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down, Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down, Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions .
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down.
• Program for decriminalization of drugs for personal use begins.
• The call for an “adult” missing persons alert.
AND…
• Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions!
