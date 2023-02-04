Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down, Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions (VIDEO)

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down, Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down, Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions .

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Transit Drivers promising job action if talks break down.
• Program for decriminalization of drugs for personal use begins.
• The call for an “adult” missing persons alert.

AND…

• Abby Football pride and joy Bo Lokumbo re-signs with the BC Lions!

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

