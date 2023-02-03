RCMP Searching for Rosedale Man – Wilfred Kilgren Who Did Not Return to CGH – Violent Past and Mental Health Concerns – May Be En Route to Saskatchewan

Rosedale/Saskatchewan/Terrace – RCMP Police are seeking to return a 74-year-old Rosedale man, Wilfred Kilgren, back into medical care after a Form 21 Director’s Warrant was issued by a medical physician on Friday, January 20.

The Form 21 Director’s Warrant under the BC Mental Health Act for Wilfred James Kilgren was issued after he failed to return to the Chilliwack General Hospital. The purpose of the Form 21 Director’s Warrant is simply to allow the police to facilitate the person’s return into medical care.

Kilgren apparently had a desire to travel to Saskatchewan and may be attempting to make his way there. He may be in a grey 2001 Toyota RAV4. BC License plate SW807B.

According to Black Press, he was charged with two counts of second-degree murder near Terrace in 1997. The information goes on to say that an insanity plea was documented.

Wilfred James Kilgren is described as:

Caucasian male

5′ 10″ (178 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg)

Grey brown hair

Hazel eyes

If seen, do not approach him, rather call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Wilfred Kilgren is asked to call their local police.