Mission Fire – Detached Garage Fire on Henry Street in Hatzic

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) responded to a detached garage fire Thursday night (February 2) on Henry Street in Hatzic.

“Crews did a great job of saving the two threatened structures,” said MFRS Chief Mark Goddard.

No one was injured, and firefighters from all three stations responded. The first-in engine was a paid-on-call engine as our career firefighters were responding to an alarm call in Stave Falls.

Firefighters were initially faced with a fully involved garage, and the blaze threatening the adjacent house.

Mission’s Emergency Support Services team was deployed with their support dog, but thankfully, the family was not displaced.

An investigation will take place Friday morning.

Mission Fire/February 2, 2023

