Abbotsford – Early Friday Morning ( February 3rd @4:10AM) Abbotsford Police responded to a home invasion in the 7000 block of Nicholson Ave involving shots being fired.

Upon police arrival, officers located one man deceased.

During the search of the residence, police located a drug lab.

IHIT has now taken over this invesitgaiton.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2022-514