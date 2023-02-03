Feedback Wanted for New Sumas-Delair Bikeway in Abbotsford

Abbotsford -– In an effort to increase cyclist mobility and safety, and create safe and enjoyable active transportation in all neighbourhoods, the City of Abbotsford is looking to expand the cycling network in the City by building a new all-ages and abilities (AAA) bikeway along Sumas Way and Delair Road.

The new Sumas-Delair Bikeway will connect existing and future bike lanes on Gladys Avenue to Delair Park, a well-used park in east Abbotsford and a popular destination for cyclists.

The proposed Sumas-Delair Bikeway will benefit all road users, and include the following improvements:

· Replacement of the existing sidewalk on the east side of Sumas Way between Marshall Road and South Fraser Way with a three-metre-wide multi-use path;

· Installation of a new pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon (RRFB) crosswalk on Delair Road near Griffiths Road, which includes a high-visibility flashing light to signal to drivers the crosswalk is in use;

· Expansion of the sidewalk on the south side of Delair Road to connect to Sumas Way;

· Implementation of traffic calming measures on Delair Road by narrowing travel lanes to discourage speeding; and,

· Implementation of a protected bi-directional bikeway on Delair Road from Sumas Way to Delair Park.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the design concepts and submit their own ideas to the City via Let’s Talk Abbotsford by Friday, March 3rd, 2023.