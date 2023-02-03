Skip to content

Expansion of BC’s Integrated Child and Youth Teams in Mission (VIDEO)

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Expansion of BC’s Integrated Child and Youth Teams in Mission (VIDEO)

Mission – More support for children and youth in need of mental health and substance use care will soon be available in Mission with the expansion of BC’s Integrated Child and Youth teams into the city.

The announcement took place at the Mission Youth Centre on Thursday morning, with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean, and local MLAs Pam Alexis and Bob D’Eith all speaking to the importance of the program.

Find out more: https://www.mission.ca/province-invests-in-more-mental…/

Share This:

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts