Expansion of BC’s Integrated Child and Youth Teams in Mission (VIDEO)

Mission – More support for children and youth in need of mental health and substance use care will soon be available in Mission with the expansion of BC’s Integrated Child and Youth teams into the city.

The announcement took place at the Mission Youth Centre on Thursday morning, with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean, and local MLAs Pam Alexis and Bob D’Eith all speaking to the importance of the program.

