Chilliwack Creek Drainage Pump Station Part of Provincial Strategy – Benefit from Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Adaptation Funding

Fraser Valley/Merritt/Victoria – Forty-nine First Nations and local governments throughout B.C. will receive provincial funding to help reduce risks from future disasters related to natural hazards and climate change.

Funding will go toward projects throughout B.C., such as:

designing upgrades for the Chilliwack Creek drainage pump station, which serves as a crucial component of the community’s flood-protection system;

a new dike on the Coldwater River in Merritt;

Chilliwack – C1: Chilliwack Creek Draining Pump Station Upgrade Preliminary Design, Phase 1

Total approved funding: $150,000

A total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will support communities to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme temperatures.

Funding may be used for:

risk mapping, risk assessments and planning, such as the development of a hazard map;

land-use planning, such as amendments to relevant plans, bylaws or policies;

purchasing equipment, such as monitoring equipment;

delivering community education; and

small-scale structural projects.

Ken Popove, Chilliwack Mayor – “We have seen first-hand how important it is to maintain and upgrade flood infrastructure in the Fraser Valley, like the Chilliwack Creek Drainage Pump Station, which serves over 8,400 hectares as a critical component of our flood-protection system. This funding from UBCM and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness will allow us to conduct a study that will give us a better understanding of how we can improve the drainage pump station and where to focus future upgrades.”