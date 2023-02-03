AbbyPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Vape Shop (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On January 14, AbbyPD responded to a robbery in progress at a local vape shop located within the 31700 block of South Fraser Way.

A lone man entered the store, produced a firearm, and fled after obtaining money and store merchandise.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is investigating this robbery and releasing images of the suspect to advance this investigation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male dressed in all-black clothing, wearing distinct tan-colored shoes, and carrying a green dollar store cloth bag.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area between 9 pm and 10 pm and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.