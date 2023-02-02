Western GOLFEXPO at Tradex – February 24 and 25

Abbotsford – The Western GOLFEXPO returns to the Abbotsford, Tradex on February 24 and 25.

This is your chance to experience again the sites, sounds, and features of a live expo with a large Demo Range, Seminar Stage, multi-vendor Retail area, Putting and Long Drive contests, Family Friendly activities and much more.

New for 2023 will be a golf industry careers section.

If you have ever thought about working in the golf industry, this is your chance to learn more.

GOLFEXPO Highlights: