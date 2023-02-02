Skip to content

Seabird Island Festival Returns May 26 to 28

Seabird Island – The Seabird Island Festival returns May 26 to 28.

After a 3 year hiatus from COVID, it’s back in person and looking for people to get involved.

For more information email – charlenep@seabirdisland.ca

Facebook information is here.

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

