Province Spending $2M in Expansion of Paramedic Training Including Justice Institute in Chilliwack

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is providing approximately $2 million in funding to the Justice Institute of B.C. (JIBC) to expand its paramedic programming.

The funding will help the primary care paramedic certificate program to be delivered to more than 100 students in Chilliwack, Kelowna, New Westminster, Trail and Victoria; and emergency medical responder training to approximately 30 participants in Cranbrook, Port Alberni and Prince George.

The emergency medical responder training is a prerequisite for the primary care paramedic certificate program.

The funding comes from the Community Workforce Response Grant, which provides funding for communities and sectors to support in-demand skills training leading to secure and sustainable employment for British Columbians.

The expanded paramedic training locations are where JIBC offers training. The funding may be used to pay for transportation and housing for participants travelling from outside of those communities.

Kathy Harms, director of Health Sciences Division, JIBC – “This funding has created a significant opportunity for students to answer the call to pursue a career in paramedicine at a critical time for the profession here in B.C. Paramedic students often indicate a high degree of financial need, and the program itself is very intense, making the balance of work and school difficult to manage. This funding, which will cover all the students’ education expenses, will help alleviate the financial need, and allow students to focus more completely on their studies and success in the program.”