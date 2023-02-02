OPINION/POLITICS – MP Vis Statement on New Federal MAiD Legislation

Mission/Matsqui/Fraser Canyon – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, issued a statement on Bill C-39: An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), which was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday (February 2).

“While I am relieved that medically assisted death will not be expanded to those solely suffering from a mental illness this spring, Bill C-39 is yet another example of this government kicking the can down the road one year on a very serious issue,” said MP Vis. “There is no more need to study, experts have been clear. Irremediability cannot be determined for mental illness and the expansion of MAiD for this reason must be scrapped all together.”

“On March 17, 2024, this government will introduce measures to allow people who are depressed and suffering from mental illness to end their lives rather than provide the treatment and supportthey need. Canadians deserve hope for a better life.”

NOTE: There has been severe criticism that the amended legislation would not take into account the the possibility that some people may not be able to fully understand or comprehend the consequences of such a decision about MAiD.