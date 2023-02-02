OPINION/BUSINESS – Surrey Board of Trade Opposes Federal Government Legislation to Ban Replacement Workers

Surrey (Anita Huberman – Surrey Board of Trade) – The Federal Government has introduced legislation to ban replacement workers in federally regulated industries related to trucking, rail, ports, telecom, and air.

“The Surrey Board of Trade has signed a letter to the Federal Government opposing this proposed legislation and urging the Ministers of Transport; Innovation, Science and Industry; and Labour to reconsider,” said Anita Huberman, President and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “This letter was sent this morning to the Ministers from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.”

Eliminating the possibility of using replacement workers to maintain vital services will provide an encouragement to strike rather than bargain collectively. This raises the risk of significant damage to Canada’s economy and our reputation as a reliable place to do business, as well as compromising Canadians’ ability to receive the services they require.

Canadians are already feeling the serious effects of inflationary pressures in our economy. Any actions that would further disrupt supply chain processes will only raise costs more. These costs will, in turn, get passed down to Canadians.

Read the letter here.