New Kent Indoor Pool Will Officially Be Named “Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre”

Kent/Agassiz – After the recent Lets’emot Community to Community Forum, District of Mayor Sylvia Pranger & Council announced that the future Regional Aquatic Centre will officially be named the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

The Halqemeylem word “Lets’emot” stands for ‘One Heart, One Mind’ and the District will be incorporating this concept with plans for the new indoor pool in the spirit of embracing all the neighbouring communities.

The Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre will be a future hub for recreation and will promote accessibility, inclusion, and social connection, to ensure that everyone feels welcome to use the facility.

We look forward to continuing to work together with our partner communities on fundraising and promotion for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

Latset q’ép and let’s fill the pool!

Check out our updated Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre page: https://www.kentbc.ca/…/lets-emot_regional_aquatic…