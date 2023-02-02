New $3M Provincial Funding for More Accessible Taxis

Victoria – British Columbians who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs will soon see more accessible taxis on the road with the launch of the Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program (PTAP).

People who depend on wheelchair-accessible taxis often experience longer wait times or lack of service. The program will help offset the extra costs that taxi owner-operators face in providing wheelchair-accessible vehicles, which will help to increase the number of accessible taxis available.

“Promoting equity in passenger transportation is an important way that we’re working to build a better, stronger future for all British Columbians,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “By investing in a more inclusive transportation network we’re helping people participate more fully in their communities by connecting with friends, attending appointments and getting to work.”

Approximately $3 million of funding is available for the first funding stream under this program, which will provide rebates to eligible taxi owner-operators for costs associated with maintaining their wheelchair-accessible taxis. Applications opened on Jan. 27, 2023: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/passenger-transportation-accessibility-program