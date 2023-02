Sardis – So what does the Groundhog do after it checks out its shadow on February 2?

You head to G.W. Graham Secondary.

The G.W. Graham Secondary Open House was Thursday February 2.

The programs were on display for everyone.

(FVN and chillTV were hoping for swag and they came through. OK , we begged…. and Principal Chuck Lawson took pity on our reporter. THANK YOU !

The full photo album is here.

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN

2023 GW Graham Open House/FVN