Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Presents Certificate of Appreciation to chillTV

Chilliwack – From Berris Karden, Executive Director of Chill TV: What a wonderful evening this week as our partners the Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society recognized their volunteers in the first in-person celebration in 3 years! We were honoured to be a part of it!

We look forward to 2023 and the expansion of the “Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Christmas Card Program”, where you can select your own design from those designed by school children and completely customize it for your business or personal use. Watch this space for details as they unfold.

These cards are designed, printed, and sold in our community and all net proceeds go to the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, benefiting children in need in our community. Special thanks to Cindy, Michaela, Ted and Chris for all you and your team do.