Abbotsford Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Godden to Retire

Abbotsford – Abbotsford School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin Godden, announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2022/23 school year to all staff in the district via email. He had discussed this decision with the Abbotsford Board of Education earlier in the school year.

Godden has worked in public education for thirty-six years and has served as Superintendent of Schools/CEO for the past twelve years. Appointed to the role in 2011 after serving in previous positions such as Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent, Godden’s innovative leadership has navigated the school district through exponential growth, the development of a progressive strategic plan and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. His passion for building equitable and inclusive learning environments for all students to feel welcome, included and valued has been a tremendous asset to the school district.

“We are very grateful for Kevin’s dedication to the Abbotsford School District,” says Korky Neufeld, Chair for the Abbotsford Board of Education. “For over a decade, Kevin has worked to ensure that our school district moved forward in innovative ways to benefit all students and the greater Abbotsford community. As a Board, we knew this time would eventually come. Finding someone to take on this most important lead educator role will be a challenge, but it also creates an opportunity. His leadership will certainly be missed, and we wish him all the best in this exciting next chapter – a well-deserved retirement!”

Godden’s last day is expected to be June 30, 2023, but he has informed the Board of Education that he will stay as Superintendent until a replacement is found.

“Retirement serves as a hallmark milestone for so many,” shared Superintendent Dr. Kevin Godden. “As I reflect on my years of service in public education, I am grateful for my family and mentors, my colleagues, and the many teachers and support staff in our schools who keep focused on the children in our care. It has been the honour of my career to be entrusted with leading the educational transformation to help create a world-class, innovative, and individualized educational experience for each student within our district. I have been fortunate to work and learn with such talented people, and I am confident that the Abbotsford School District will continue to be a place where all students and staff can thrive.”

The Abbotsford Board of Education has hired Leaders International Executive Search to support the search process for a new Superintendent in the coming months.