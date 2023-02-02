2023 Surrey Women in Business Awards Keynote Speaker – Chantal Kreviazuk – March 10

Surrey – Surrey Board of Trade announced the keynote speaker for the 2023 Surrey Women in Business Awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, on March 10th: Acclaimed singer-songwriter and renowned activist Chantal Kreviazuk.

The awards are March 10 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)

Admission: Members: $195 each or $2,145 table of 11; General Admission: $225 each or $2,475 table of 11

Register:businessinsurrey.com or call the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130

A success in the music business industry, Chantal will speak to creativity and lessons learned in her career. Chantal is a platinum-selling, Grammy and three-time Juno Award-winning artist from Winnipeg. In 2016, she returned with her sixth album “Hard Sail.” While raising her three sons with husband Raine Maida, she also spent time on her other musical passion, crafting songs. Chantal has written for Drake, Pitbull, Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Josh Groban and countless others.



In 2014, Chantal and Raine became members of the Order of Canada, recognizing their efforts to raise awareness and support for numerous causes including human and animal rights, mental health, education and the environment. Chantal has been an ambassador to War Child for over two decades and one of the organization’s founding artists. Raine and Chantal recently released their first collaborative album together as MOON VS SUN, “I’m Going to Break Your Heart,” as well as an accompanying documentary.