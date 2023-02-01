SurreyCares’ Second Annual “Toonies For Tomorrow” Food Security Campaign

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation’s second annual “Toonies for Tomorrow” campaign officially begins February 1 and until February 23. We ask the Surrey community to open their hearts to those in need by contributing a toonie to the campaign. Gifts can be made online, through text-to-donate, and via eight local businesses.

Proceeds from the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign will benefit the Food For Everyone Fund. This fund was created with the goal of increasing food security and reducing hunger in Surrey. Beneficiaries will include community kitchens, gardens, and other low-barrier programming to secure the fund’s objectives.

“Give a toonie today; change someone’s tomorrow.”

Thank you to Taj Park for hosting our kick-off event and a thank you to the eight local businesses who are supporting the Toonies For Tomorrow initiative during the month of February in differing ways, including:

Just Cakes Bakeshop (Scott Road & Cloverdale) For all of February, the proceeds from brownie sales will go toward the campaign.

Espresso Cafe (Newton Exchange) On Espresso Cafe’s anniversary (February 7), a portion of proceeds made that day will be donated to the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign.

Pacific Poke (Surrey Central) Are encouraging donations to be made on our website.

Sunfarm Produce & Groceries (8388 128 St, Surrey) Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Surrey SuperMarket (Payal Business Centre) Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Mughal Gardens Sweets & Restaurant (12788 – 76A Ave, Surrey) Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Sabzi Mandi Supermarket (12568 – 72 Ave) Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Fraser Pizza (Fraser Heights) Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Additional businesses will be listed at www.surreycares.org as they are confirmed.

Other Ways to Participate in “Toonies For Tomorrow”:

Donations can be accepted by visiting our website: https://www.surreycares.org/toonies-for-tomorrow.

Text “SurreyCaresToonies” to: (778) 655-4773

We know that Surrey is amongst Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is expected to become BC’s largest city by 2030. Building a solid financial base for the Food For Everyone Fund is critical to supporting our community’s growing and diverse needs, one of those significant needs being food security. Imagine if every community member is inspired to share their passion for the community by donating a Toonie. This would achieve the campaign goal of $1.22 million to support food security in our community!

“Support of this campaign is an important way to reduce hunger with dignity and to fulfill the founding donor’s goal of ensuring that nobody in our community goes to bed hungry. This year we chose to focus our campaign on food security because many are struggling with the pressures of inflation. Good nutrition through culturally appropriate foods is essential to well-being, which affects the ability to participate fully in community life. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic support from the business community in making giving easy. Your gift will support much-needed programming that helps those who need it,” says Christine Buttkus, Executive Director SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The Food For Everyone Fund has already provided its first grant to the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation’s Food Hamper program. The fund will support many more organizations supporting the Surrey community in the future. With the community’s support during the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign, we can do much more.

Last year’s “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign benefited the Smart and Caring Community Fund.

This year’s “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign addresses Social Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 10 (Reduced Inequality), and 17 (Partnerships toward the goals).