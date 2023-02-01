IHIT Continues Investigation into Death of Mission’s Codi Carlyle Rogers in 2022

Mission – Investigators are appealing to witnesses on the one-year anniversary of a 2022 homicide from Mission.

Background: On February 1, 2022 at 10:43 a.m., Mission RCMP officers responded to a report that the body of a deceased woman, had been found in the Cascade Falls Regional Park. The deceased was identified as 40-year old Codi Carlyle Rogers from Mission. The circumstances surrounding the body were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT/Codi Carlyle Rogers

IHIT investigators continue to build a timeline of events leading to Ms. Rogers’ death.

Rogers was last observed on foot, leaving her residence located at Grand Street at 6 Avenue in Mission, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on January 31, 2022. Her body was discovered the following morning approximately 22km away, at the Cascade Falls Regional Park.

IHIT/Codi Carlyle Rogers Investigation

Now, one year later, IHIT is renewing it’s request for witnesses who can provide new information to come forward.

“We are thankful to all those of you who came forward over the past year,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “But the investigation continues. We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of January 31, 2022, to please contact IHIT.”

IHIT is asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.