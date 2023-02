Chilliwack – Kinkora Golf Course is a Public Par 3 Golf Course in Chilliwack.

It’s been out of commission due to construction for the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Some great news for duffers has been posted to their social media: Trans Mountain is mostly finished on the property and we are so happy to see restoration begin! Unfortunately, we won’t be ready to open in March, but should be good to go by May!