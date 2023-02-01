An Enchanting Valentine’s Day with Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – February 14

Chilliwack – Energetic and explosive, Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella balances a dreamy fairy tale with a stunning blend of Russian ballet traditions and contemporary dance. On February 14, this beloved classic tale takes a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, while using beautiful sets and costumes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story. Let yourself be swept away in this joyously magical fairy tale this Valentine’s Day with Ballet Jörgen!

2023 Cinderella- Jorgen Dance- Chilliwack Cultural Centre

“Cinderella is one of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s most popular classical ballets and is one of my personal favourites,” says Artistic Director Bengt Jörgen. “Cinderella is a touching ballet, but also makes people laugh and has an uplifting quality to it. Set to beautiful music by Sergei Prokofiev, it is the epitome of classical ballet.”

In addition to their performance, Ballet Jörgen will share their art and expertise with the community with two master classes. On February 13 from 4:30 to 6:15 pm, youth dancers of all abilities aged twelve to eighteen will have the opportunity to refine their techniques with a Ballet Jorgen dance, and can register for the Ballet Jörgen Ballet Masterclass at the cost of $37.50. Also taking place on February 13 is the Ballet Jörgen Repertoire Masterclass, where dancers will be guided through the steps of Cinderella. The Repertoire Masterclass runs from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and costs $26.25. Students may also register for both as a combo for $49. Registration includes a ticket to Cinderella on February 14, 7:30 pm.

On the day of the show, the dancers of Ballet Jörgen and local photographer Vicki Legere will demonstrate how to capture the beauty of the human body in motion through photography. The People In Motion Photography workshop runs from 1:45 to 4:30 pm on February 14 for $30. Those wishing to register for both classes can do so through the Centre Box Office.

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.