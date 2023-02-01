AbbyPD Searching For Suspect in Armed Robbery of Mt Lehman Road Has Station – Looking for Dashcam Footage

Abbotsford -On Tuesday January 31 (@8:45PM) AbbyPD responded to a robbery in progress at a local gas station located within the 3200 block of Mt Lehman Road.

A lone man entered the store, produced a firearm, and fled after obtaining money and store merchandise.

Although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and is in the early stages of this investigation, working at developing a suspect description from video in the area.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area between the hours of 7 pm and 9 pm and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.