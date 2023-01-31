In 2022, Paramedics Responded to More Than 33,000 Overdose/Poisoning Events – An Average of 92 Calls a Day – Abbotsford In the Top 5

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – In 2022, BCEHS paramedics responded to a total of 33,654 overdose/poisoning patient events for the year, an average of 92 calls a day.

This represented a decrease of 5% from the previous year. The average monthly calls are more than 2,800 per month. BCEHS saw two months with more than 3,000 overdose/poisoning calls in 2022, and on Jan. 19, 2022, a new daily record was set with BCEHS receiving 203 overdose/poisoning calls that day.

Ironically this is coming while 2023 started with OD alerts about carfentanyl and a new substance called “grey fentanyl” or “death”. This substance makes it tougher for paramedics to being back an overdose victim with 3 to 4 shots of naloxone.

To see the number of calls broken down by year, from 2016 to 2022, see Overdose Response in B.C. Communities (PDF).

Abbotsford: 1,641

Agassiz: 34

Chilliwack: 715

The Top 5 communities for overdose/poisoning calls in 2022 are below, with the percentage increase over 2021: