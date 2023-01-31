Skip to content

Harrison and Agassiz Fire Departments Conducting Live Fire Training on Hot Springs Road – Saturday February 4

Harrison/Agassiz/Kent – On Saturday February 4, the Village of Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department and Agassiz Fire Department will be conducting a live fire training on the property located at 712 Hot Springs Road.

The purpose of this live fire training is to use building on the site to enhance firefighter’s knowledge, skills and abilities. This live fire training will create a smoke condition in the immediate vicinity. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

View the notice on the Village of Harrison Hot Springs website at https://www.harrisonhotsprings.ca/village…/public-notices

2022 Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event/FVN

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

