Chilliwack – Coffee with a Cop is Back!

Chilliwack RCMP is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, February 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Garrison Starbucks located at the corner of Keith Wilson and Vedder Road.

Members of the Chilliwack RCMP will be at Garrison Starbucks connecting with community members over a cup of coffee.

It’s billed as: No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversation aimed at connecting with our community.