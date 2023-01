Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 62-Year-Old Sheree Beaureagard, who has been reported missing to police. Sheree was last seen in the 31900 block of Madiera Place around 7 PM Monday (January 30) evening. Her disappearance is very out of character.

FVN has learned that Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is aiding in the search, and they are set up in Grant Park at on Madiera Place.

