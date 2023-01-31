59 Year Old Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Chilliwack Mountain – 63 Year Old Man Has Serious Injuries

Chilliwack – A 59 year old woman has died following a single vehicle collision in Chilliwack on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2pm on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, Chilliwack RCMP were called to the scene of a serious single vehicle collision in the area of Lickman Road near Chilliwack Mountain Road. Investigation has determined that the vehicle lost traction and left the roadway rolling approximately 300 meters down an embankment.

A 63 year old Chilliwack man has been airlifted to a regional hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. Despite efforts from emergency responders, a 59 year old Chilliwack woman has been pronounced deceased on scene.



This collision is being investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) and the BC Coroners’ Service. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.