Vigil for an Adult Alert System from the Mother of the Late Shaelene Bell (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Some 30 people braved a chilly night in the parking lot of Chilliwack’s Townshend Park for a vigil that no parent should ever have to endure.

Alina Durham and her partner Kevin are spearheading a campaign to have an adult alert system in place.

Similar to the Amber Alerts to find missing kids, they feel an adult version may have saved their 23 year old daughter.

Shaelene Bell went missing two years ago on January 30, 2021. Her body was found in the Fraser River near Coquitlan in June of the same year.

Politicians and law makers from all levels of government have agreed that an adult alert system should be in place, but, as of now, nothing.

That includes the Prime Minister’s office being aware of the situation and locally, RCMP, MP Mark Strahl, MLA Dan Coulter, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove (who also spoke along with mom Alina at the vigil) and the BC Minister for Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

Durham pleaded with the public that if anyone has information on Sharlene’s whereabouts prior to her death, she begs you to contact Chilliwack RCMP.

Shaelene Bell Vigil/Jan 30, 2023/Townshend Park/FVN

Shaelene Bell Vigil/Jan 30, 2023/Townshend Park/FVN

Shaelene Bell Vigil/Alina Durham/Jan 30, 2023/Townshend Park/FVN