Vancouver Canucks Trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders

Vancouver/New York – Just as the NHL All Star Break settles in, the Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced Monday that the team has acquired F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round draft pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for C Bo Horvat.

NYI GM Lou Lamoriello said VCR retained 25 per cent of Horvat salary — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 31, 2023

“First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.”

Beauvillier, 25, has appeared in 49 games with the Islanders so far this season, recording 20 points (9-11-20) and 10 penalty minutes. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward has spent his entire career with the Islanders since entering the league in 2016.17. In 457 regular season games, Beauvillier has tallied 209 points (102-107-209) and notched his 100th NHL goal during a three-point outing (2-1-3) on December 23 vs Florida. He has also skated in 49 career NHL playoff games with New York, compiling 29 points (15-14-29).

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native has represented Canada on various occasions, including at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (Gold), 2015 IIHF World U18 Championships (Bronze), 2016 IIHF World Junior Championships, and 2018 World Championships. Prior to beginning his professional career, Beauvillier spent three seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL, leading the team in scoring in his second season (42-52-94 in 67 GP) and points-per-game (1.61) in his final junior season. Beauvillier was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round, 28th overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Raty, 20, has split the 2022.23 season between the New York Islanders and their AHL affiliate Bridgeport Islanders, registering two goals (2-0-2) in 12 NHL games. At the AHL level, the left-shot centre has produced 15 points (7-8-15) in 27 games, adding 12 penalty minutes. Prior to making his North American debut last season with Bridgeport (2 GP, 0-0-0), Raty played three seasons in the Finnish Elite League (SM-liiga) with Oulun Kärpät and Mikkelin Jukurit, totalling 51 points (18-33-51) in 94 regular season games.

The 6’2″, 190-pound centre ranked second in team scoring for Mikkelin Jukurit in 2021.22 with 40 points (13-27-40) in only 41 games, for the second-highest points-per-game average on the team (0.98). A native of Oulunsalo, Finland, Raty has also appeared on the international stage with Finland multiple times, including earning Silver at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge and collecting three points (2-1-3) at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships. Raty was originally selected by the Islanders in the second round, 52nd overall at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.