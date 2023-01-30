GW Graham Part of “Call A Foul On Cancer” Fundraiser – Wednesday February 1

Sardis – GW Graham basketball is involved with Basketball BC and the 14th Annual Pink Whistle fundraising campaign.

Pink Whistle website is here.

Over 600 Basketball Referees are about to gear up with Pink Whistles / Pink Lanyards & this year, many of them sporting EXCLUSIVE Pink & BLACK striped referees jerseys. Referees Coaches, Fans and the entire basketball community have bonded together as there’s not one group who has not lost someone to cancer.

That includes the three games for GW Graham on Wednesday February 1. This includes the Grade 9 boys and the Senior Varsity Girls and Boys teams.

If you have any questions, contact : pinkwhistlelegacyfund@gmail.com or ask any referee at any basketball game.