GoFundMe for Abbotsford Plumber Who Lost $6000 In Tools In Truck Break In

Abbotsford – On January 25, word was out that plumber Brian McCann, had his truck broken into and over $6000 of his tools were stolen.

This was his livelihood.

Long story short, after learning about the sudden death of his father, he tended to the family and not remembering to take tools from his truck.

A neighbor saw the theft and called it into AbbyPD. They took over 35 minutes to respond, but in their defense, they were dealing with a serious assault, so manpower was lacking at the time.

Brian’s wife Tracy has set up a GoFundMe to help with the replacement cost:

Hi, my name is Tracy and I am doing this fundraiser for my husband Brian McCann. He is the hardest working man I know and he really goes over and above for those that he loves and I’m lucky enough to be one of them. It has been a hard hit to him financially and emotionally as this brazen theft occurred near days after Brian had to deal with the loss of his father and mentor. And through it all he was still there for me to grieve my dad who passed away at the end of Sept. and for my father in law. He always does what is needed and one of the things needed is his ability to go to work to take care of me and our little fur babies. The loss of some of these irreplaceable items has hit and impacted us very hard. My husband doesn’t often ask for help so when he does it’s because he has no other choice.

Thank you very much for any help…