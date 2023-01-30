Chilliwack Search and Rescue Assist Sunday Hiker Off Mt. Thom

Fraser Valley – The upside with the sunny weather, is that the conditions for a hike are simply awesome. Unfortunately accidents do happen.

From Chilliwack Search and Rescue social media on Sunday January 29: Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called into action today to assist BC Ambulance in bringing for a patient with a lower leg injury from Mt Thom. After some patient packaging and a transport down the trail, the subject was handed over to BC Ambulance for further medical care.

All Search and Rescue operations emphasize that they are always on call 24/7 and contrary to rumour, NO, they do not charge for their service. They DO need donations to keep volunteers trained and well equipped.