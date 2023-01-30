Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing 22 Year Old Jennifer Lynn Pietsch

Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 22, of Chilliwack. Ms. Pietsch was last seen on January 26, 2023 in Chilliwack.
Jennifer Lynn Pietsch description:
- Caucasian female
- Height: 157 cm (5’02)
- Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs)
- Hair: Shoulder length brown
- Eyes: Hazel
She was last seen wearing:
- Dark grey Tentree hoodie
- Pink jogger-type pants
As investigators continue to search for Ms. Pietsch they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being, said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.
RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Pietsch to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).