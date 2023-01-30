Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing 22 Year Old Jennifer Lynn Pietsch

Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 22, of Chilliwack. Ms. Pietsch was last seen on January 26, 2023 in Chilliwack.

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch description:

  • Caucasian female
  • Height: 157 cm (5’02)
  • Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs)
  • Hair: Shoulder length brown
  • Eyes: Hazel

She was last seen wearing:

  • Dark grey Tentree hoodie
  • Pink jogger-type pants

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Pietsch they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being, said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Pietsch to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

