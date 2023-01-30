Skip to content

Chilliwack Golf Club Will Be At The Western GOLFEXPO – Tradex – February 24 and 25

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Golf Club announced that Fraser Valley Golf Trail cards will be available at the Western Canada GOLFEXPO.

The Western GOLFEXPO is this February 24 from 3pm to 9pm, and February 25 from 10am to 4pm at the Abbotsford Tradex.

Experience the sites, sounds, and features of a live expo with a large Demo Range, Seminar Stage, multi-vendor Retail area, Putting and Long Drive contests, Family Friendly activities and over 50 exhibitors.

There will also be a golf industry careers section.

If you have ever thought about working in the golf industry, this is your chance to learn more.

