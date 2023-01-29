UFV Sports Saturday – Cascades Had Rough Weekend With Wesmen and Bobcats

Abbotsford/Winnipeg (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Basketball: Shooting goes cold as Cascades fall to Wesmen



Winnipeg, MB – For the second straight night the UFV Cascades came up just short as they fell 63-50 to the U SPORTS No. 6 ranked Winnipeg Wesmen on Saturday.



Both teams struggled offensively in the contest. The Cascades shot just 26.8 percent from the floor, hitting 15 of their 56 attempts, and the Wesmen went 17-53 from the field for a 32.1 field goal percentage.



The Wesmen held a six-point lead going into the fourth, and an 11-2 run gave the hosts a 15-point lead with under five minutes remaining that proved too much for UFV to overcome.



Top performers

Maddy Gobeil led the Cascades with 17 points and eight rebounds on the night, while Julia Tuchscherer scored 10 and added eight boards. Lauren Clements had 10 points off the bench, and Natalie Rathler picked up 10 rebounds to go with six points.



Kyanna Giles scored 16 points to lead the Wesmen, while Raia Guinto went 4-4 from beyond the arc on her way to 14 points.



Where they sit

The Cascades see their record drop to 11-5 this season, while Winnipeg improves to 12-4.



The Cascades are back in action next weekend as they travel to Vancouver for a pair of games against the UBC Thunderbirds. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades start strong but fall in four to Bobcats



Abbotsford, BC – The UFV Cascades started strong, but were unable to translate that to a victory as they fell in a four-set decision (25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 17-25) to the Brandon Bobcats on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades trailed 17-11 in the opening set, but a 9-3 run levelled the score at 20 apiece. UFV then won the race to five, thanks in part to three late kills from Ryan Hampe.

That momentum would not last for the Cascades, as the Bobcats swept through next three sets to close out the match.

Brandon put the pressure on from the service line and at the net securing 14 blocks and eight aces as a team, compared to three blocks and one ace for UFV.

Top performers

Setter Max Paddock distributed the ball well for the Cascades, picking up 39 assists and 10 digs in the effort. Eduardo Ferreira added 10 kills and eight digs.

Max brook paced the Bobcats with 13 kills and two aces in the game, while Philipp Lauter notched six kills nine block assists, and one solo block.

Quotable

UFV libero Nathan Hall

“I think we just have to work a bit ore as a collective, and really support each other. We are battling some injuries right now, so it’s difficult, but if we just keep working hard together, we’ll be successful for the rest of the season.”

“As the match goes on its about paying attention to the small details and carrying that through the match. I think it’s just the little details that make us come up short.”

Where they sit

UFV drops to 4-16 with the loss, while Brandon improves to 11-7 on the year.

The Cascades are back in action next weekend as they host the UBC Okanagan Heat on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s Bsaketball: Late run lifts Wesmen over Cascades



Winnipeg, MB – The UFV Cascades came close to pulling off the upset on the road against the Winnipeg Wesmen on Saturday, but it was not to be as the hosts took the victory 71-65.



The Cascades trailed 60-59 with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, but an 11-6 run to end the game boosted Winnipeg to their second straight win over UFV.



UFV had a great night rebounding, notching 15 offensive boards and 33 defensive boards compared to eight and 28 from the Wesmen. However, Winnipeg shot 37.9 percent from beyond the arc compared to the Cascades’ 25 percent to make the difference.



Top performers

Dario Lopez led all scorers with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cascades (7-9), and Courtney Anderson added 15 points. Chris Jackson dropped 11 with eight rebounds before fouling out.



Shawn Maranan had a team-high 14 points to lead the Wesmen on the night. Mikhail Mikhailov had 13 points and six rebounds, and Donald Stewart added 12 points and seven boards.



Quotable

UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson



“I think we played with much more spirit and resolve tonight. We had to do a bit of soul searching after last night, but tonight we came out with some resolve, some toughness, and came into a very good team’s barn and it came down to the wire. Tonight, we showed what we could be and if we play that way over the next three or four weeks, we are going to be a very tough team in playoffs.”



“Dario [Lopez] is a guy that wants to win and do whatever he can for the team. Tonight, he was asked to be the dude, and he was. He led us in scoring and rebounding, and in passion and energy. He’s just growing by leaps and bounds and he just has to keep that growth trajectory.”



Where they sit

The Cascades see their record drop to 7-9 this season, while Winnipeg improves to 13-3.



The Cascades are back in action next weekend as they travel to Vancouver for a pair of games against UBC. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, and 6 p.m. on Saturday.