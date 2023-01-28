UFV Sports Friday – Cascades Drop Hoops Games Against Wesman While Gobeil Sets Program Record With 38 Points

Fraser Valley/Winnipeg ( Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Basket Ball: Gobeil sets program record with 38 points as Cascades fall to Wesmen



Winnipeg, MB – The UFV Cascades battled right to the final buzzer, but in the end Kyanna Giles and the U SPORTS No. 6 ranked Winnipeg Wesmen held on for an 85-82 victory on Friday night.



How it happened

Kyanna Giles put up 14 first quarter points for the Wesmen, but Maddy Gobeil and the Cascades kept pace as she notched 19 points in the opening half to help UFV take a 47-44 advantage into the break.



The Wesmen started the third quarter on a 10-0 run to retake the lead. The hosts led by as many as nine in the frame, but the Cascades closed the deficit to just three heading into the fourth.



After four lead changes in the fourth, the Wesman held a three-point advantage in the dying moments. UFV had a final chance to tie the game off an inbound play, but Lauren Clements’ shot from beyond the arc bounced off the rim and out as time expired.



Top performers

Maddy Gobeil set a new single game program record with 38 points on the night, eclipsing the previous mark of 35 that was held by teammates Deanna and Julia Tuchscherer. She added nine rebounds and four assists in the effort.



Julia Tuchscherer had another solid performance for the Cascades, notching 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



Kyanna Giles surpassed the 40-point mark for the second time this season, as the current Canada West scoring leader dropped 46 points on the night. She added nine rebounds three steals, and three assists in the victory.



Quotable

UFV head coach Al Tuchscherer



“We played a really good Winnipeg team there tonight with one of the elite players in the country, and we went punch for punch with them. Offensively I was pleased. We had a clean look to tie the game at the end, but it just didn’t fall. Defensively we have to find something a little different tomorrow to try to slow Giles down.”



“Maddy [Gobeil] is a gamer. We know that she loves being involved in games like this where there is a little bit more on the line and she always rises to those occasions, so it wasn’t surprising that she played great tonight.”



“Julia, Deanna, Maddy, they have all had games in the thirties. We know we have a lot of firepower on this team. We just have to know that we can play with the best teams in the country, and I feel like we can.”



Where they sit

The win helps the Wesmen improve to 11-4 on the season, while the Cascades see their record fall to 11-4 in Canada West play. The two teams face off again on Saturday in Winnipeg with tip-off set for 5pm (PT).

Men’sBasketball: Cascades fall to Wesmen on Friday



Winnipeg, MB – The UFV Cascades saw their three-game win streak come to an end as they dropped a 106-66 decision to the Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday night.

How it happened

Courtney Anderson hit a jumper 1:19 into the second to put the Cascades up 21-19, but the Wesmen fought back with a 15-4 run. Another 15-4 stretch in the third quarter increased their lead to 22, before a 12-0 run over the final 1:28 of the third and first 1:40 of the fourth jumped the lead up to 81-53 on their way to the victory.



Top performers

Alberto Gordo led the Wesmen with 16 points on the night, while also picking up six rebounds and four assists. Shawn Maranan notched 12 points and 10 assists, and Mikhail Mikhailov had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Courtney Anderson led the way for UFV with 19 points, while Dylan Kinley added 16 points and five assists. Dario Lopez posted 10 points and 13 rebounds in the effort.



Quotable

UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson



“We got outplayed and they shot 48.5 percent from three. We have to regroup and get a little better tomorrow.”

“They’re a good ball team. Their bigs play hard, they rebound hard, they can step out and hit shots, and they have a steady point guard who had 10 assists. They hit shots tonight, and we imploded a bit.”



Where they sit

The result drops the Cascades to 7-8 on the season, while the Wesmen improve to 12-3 on the campaign. The teams renew acquaintances again on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. (PT) in Winnipeg.

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades come close but Bobcats take the victory in fifth set



Abbotsford, BC – The UFV Cascades dropped a five-set decision (27-25, 37-39, 16-25, 25-23, 12-15) to the Brandon Bobcats on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



How it happened

The Cascades scored seven of the last 10 points to edge out the Bobcats in a tightly contested first set.



Brandon had a 24-21 lead in the second, but the cascades scored four straight points to take a 25-24 advantage. The teams traded points back and forth from there, but with the score tied at 37 apiece the Bobcats picked up kills from Tom Friesen and Max Brook to close out the marathon set.



After the teams split the next two sets, the Bobcats jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth. UFV fought back to tie the set at six, but Brandon scored four of the next five to take a lead they would not surrender.



Top performers

UFV’s Caleb Kastelein led all hitters in the game with 20 kills, while adding nine digs. Ryan Adams added 13 kills, while Jonas Van Huizen led his team with 49 assists and 13 digs on the night.



Philipp Lauter showed up all over the stat sheet for Brandon as he notched 12 kills, three aces, five solo blocks, four block assists, and 13 digs. Tom Friesen added 17 kills for his team in the win.



Quotable

UFV outside hitter Caleb Kastelein



“It’s disappointing. We’ve been in a lot of five-set matches so far this season and this just shows we have to work on playing better in crunch time. In these fifth sets we come out too slow, so we have to work on those starts.”



“We just have to keep working on our consistency and staying emotionally stable throughout the whole game. We have ups and downs from set to set, so we have to be more consistent tomorrow.”



Where they sit

The result drops the Cascades to 4-15 on the season, while the Bobcats improve to 10-7. The teams clash once again on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the UFV Athletic Centre.