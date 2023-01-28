Skip to content

Sardis and Chilliwack Secondary Concert Bands Combine for Spring Disney Trip and Concert – Need Corporate and Local Financial Support (VIDEO)

Sardis/Chilliwack/Disneyland – Now this, is a trip of a lifetime.

Sardis and Chilliwack Secondaries are combining their concert band programs to tour to Disneyland in the Spring.

The schools are combining to a group of 85 students from Grades 9-12.

There’s historically been a rivalry between the two original high schools in the city and now they’re banding (sorry) together to make the trip.

Kris Werner with Sardis Secondary told FVN and chillTV : We’ve been accepted into the Disney Performing Arts Program where we will be performing on-site on a Disney stage and also in their “play to motion picture program” where the full band works with a Disney conductor and plays orchestrations to a Disney movie. We auditioned in October, and they just sent us our confirmation last week.

Funding the trip is going to be a challenge as the cost will be a minimum or $1400 a student and those families are paying the brunt of the cost, so any contributions or sponsorships would be greatly appreciated.

The effort is some $6000 short of their goal.

Werner along with Bob Tar of Chilliwack Secondary explained how the project was started (they approached Disney) , how music bridged the natural school rivalries and the awkward question of cost. Students, parents, guardians, teachers and the instruments will make their way down the coast in May via Seattle to the wonderful world of Disney.

A number of school trustees were on hand for the announcement.

Sardis/CSS Disney Announcement/FVN/Jan 28/2023
Sardis/CSS Disney Announcement/Kris Werner Sardis Secondary /FVN/Jan 28/2023
Sardis/CSS Disney Announcement with School Trustees/FVN/Jan 28/2023

