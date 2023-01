Mission/Maple Ridge – You are invited to join MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge-Mission and Garibaldi Art Club for an open house, Friday February 3, from 5 – 8 PM.

Garibaldi Art Club is an art club in Maple Ridge who has a new installation at his community office.

They will be hosting a paint night with an opportunity to get creative. Plus local singer Emma Currie will be performing at 6pm.

Refreshments will be provided.

102-23015 Dewdney Trunk Road Maple Ridge.

Facebook Information is here.