Will Zellers Bring Back The Skillet Restaurants?

Toronto/Abbotsford (with files from CNW/Instagram)- On January 18, they announced they’re back. Whether the new Zellers stores will be an instant hit, remains to be seen.

And what about their legendary cafeterias?

The beloved Canadian brand announced the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson’s Bay. Opening in communities across the country.

The brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

That includes Seven Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford (within the existing Hudson’s Bay Store.)

On January 27, they hinted at the legendary Skillet Restaurants that became a staple of the Zellers franchise.

From their Instagram post: zellersofficial That's right – you want it, you got it. Whether you called it The Skillet or Zellers Family Restaurant back in the day, we're comin' in hot. From time-honoured classics to brand-new bites, a select menu will be cooked up and dished out of our custom Zellers Diner food trucks for a throwback event this spring!