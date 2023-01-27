chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Jean-Louis Bleau, Executive Director, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Radon Gas”,Dave Selvitella, Dave’s Roadhouse Music (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Jean-Louis Bleau, Executive Director, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Radon Gas”,Dave Selvitella, Dave’s Roadhouse Music.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• New apartment complex at Chilliwack Mall.

• Radon Gas, the dangerous naturally occurring radioactive gas, that may be in your home.

• A farewell to Dave’s Roadhouse Music – and the stories those walls could tell!

AND…

• Chilliwack Chiefs players up for American Hobey Baker Award !

PLUS…!

Interview: Jean-Louis Bleau, Executive Director, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Interview: Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Radon Gas”

Interview: Dave Selvitella, Dave’s Roadhouse Music

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™