abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home”
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• Two weekend shootings within 24 hours has the city on edge
• Bullying in schools – a problem that is not going away
• Radon Gas is something many homeowners dont talk about – but they should.
AND…
• The Vancouver Canucks fire their head coach and an assistant that worked in Abbotsford
PLUS…!
Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre
Interview: Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home”
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™