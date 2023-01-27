abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home” (VIDEO)

Skip to content

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 26, 2023 – Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre, Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home”

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• Two weekend shootings within 24 hours has the city on edge
• Bullying in schools – a problem that is not going away
• Radon Gas is something many homeowners dont talk about – but they should.

AND…
• The Vancouver Canucks fire their head coach and an assistant that worked in Abbotsford
PLUS…!

Interview: Ken Hildebrand, Executive Director, Gallery 7 Theatre
Interview: Tony Gore, Gore Brothers, “Dangers of Radon Gas in your home”

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

