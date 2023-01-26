Small Business Story – Billie Aadmi, The Hustle Coach – Personal Growth Starts from the Top Down (INTERVIEW)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Billie Aadmi is a personal coach , but not the “Tony Robbins-style rah-rah” that you might expect.

Years of her own trials and tribulations have been collected and available to share.

Aadmi is a single mom of 2 (plus one fur baby) who has gone through professional challenges, a break up, and she is an Investor, Entrepreneur, Hustle Coach, and self-described …uploading Soul Healer.

She comes from a professional background of law enforcement so she has seen the worst of what is on the streets.

She has also lived through what could be described as the worst of what can be in our hearts. From weight loss to emotional turmoil, Aadmi’s philosophy can be assisting clients with everything from nurturing to a swift kick in the pants, to spur motivation to improve.

She is based in Vancouver and recently can be found a women’s expos and other personal improvement trade shows. She is also involved with Zenith, a wellness supplement.

Billie’s Digital Business Card is here.

