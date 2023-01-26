Man Stabbed Near Mission Daycare On Lougheed

Mission – A 32-year-old man from Mission was injured on Wednesday afternoon (January 25, 2023), after being attacked by two males. The altercation took place in a parking lot in the 32900 block of Lougheed Highway, Mission. The suspects first physically assaulted the victim, then pulled a knife on him when he fought back. The male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

“At this time, the motive for the attack remains unknown,” says Constable Harrison Mohr with the Mission RCMP. “However, we believe that the victim was targeted, and that this was not a random attack. There is no indication that the general public is at risk.”

RCMP confirm that the incident took place near a daycare centre, however no children were in the immediate vicinity of where the assault occurred, and police do not believe that there is any risk to the children. Police believe the suspects fled in a mid-2000s grey Dodge Grand Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.