Chilliwack Hospice Society — 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Saturday March 4

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospice Society 10th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice returns Saturday, March 4, and promises to be a rip-roarin’ good time! The community will come together for a lively evening of foot stompin’ fun with a live band, dancing, barbeque dinner, mechanical bull-riding, live and silent auction, and much more.

F﻿EATURING…

L﻿ive music by Piper Down

D﻿inner by Smoke and Bones BBQ

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at www.ChilliwackHospice.org

This signature fundraising event raises funds to support the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.