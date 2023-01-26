Adams Takes Over Cascades’ Women’s Soccer Program

Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Soccer: Adams takes over Cascades’ head-coaching role



The University of the Fraser Valley athletics department is pleased to introduce Arianne Adams as the newest head coach of the Cascades women’s soccer program.



Adams brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Cascades. She is currently the Assistant Technical Director and Female Development Lead at Surrey United Soccer Club, where she has coached in the BC Soccer Premier League since 2014. Adams holds a national B coaching license from the United States Soccer Federation and has also previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Simon Fraser University women’s soccer program from 2011 to 2014.



“I have worked with some of the current players as youth players, so I know the group fairly well,” said Adams, who met the team for the first time yesterday.



“I’ve followed them for the past few seasons, and I know what we have to do to be successful on the field. There’s going to be a bit of work to do, but the girls all seem to be invested in creating change, and I am looking forward to working with them.”



Before joining the coaching ranks, Adams played four years at SFU including two years as captain that culminated in A.I.I All Conference Team and Tournament MVP honours, as well as an NAIA All American Honourable Mention.



“I’m excited about creating a new team culture for this group. I know some of the players on a personal level already, but I intend to get to know them all on a personal level over the next few weeks so when we get into the fall it’s more of a family than anything.”

UFV Soccer Arianne Adams