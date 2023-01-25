Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce New Executive Director – Miriam Bozman

Mission – The Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that they have named Miriam Bozman as their new Executive Director, effective February 21, 2023. Miriam will be familiar to the community as she has been the Executive Director of the Downtown Business Association for the past two years.

Manny Deol, President of the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce, says Miriam demonstrated outstanding leadership with the Downtown Business Association.

“It’s a natural fit for her to grow into the Executive Director role with the Chamber of Commerce. Having been at the helm of DBA, the Board is confident that the skills and abilities Miriam brings to the organization will help to lead the Chamber in continued growth and provide added value to our business members and newcomers to the community.”