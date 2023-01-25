Kent/Agassiz – Kent Council Highlights for January 23, 2023 – Update on Aquatic Centre:

Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee Appointments

Council ratified Mayor Pranger’s appointments of voting members on the Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee. Their term will be from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026 and consists of the following individuals:

Janelle Bisschop Mike Duncan Jim Grieshaber-Otto John Hoogendoorn Mindy Lucki Ken Schwaerzle Adrie Stuyt Ken VanderHoek Laurens van Vliet

In addition, as appointed during the Inaugural meeting, Councillor Post is the Chair and Councillor Spaeti is the Alternate Chair.

Congratulations to the new appointees! We look forward to working with you over the next three years.

Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre Funding Update

In a continued effort to remain transparent and reinforce their commitment to the building of the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre, Council has approved updating the large fundraising signs located outside the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre, at Pioneer Park, and the new Visitor Kiosk, to reflect the District’s contribution of $6.4 million. These funds include $4.4 million from the Community Works Fund and $2 million from General Capital Reserve.

The District continues to seek additional funding opportunities from other levels of government as well as fundraising opportunities. The Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee is meeting regularly to plan community events to help the District reach its community fundraising goal of $1 million.

Mayor Pranger expressed her gratitude to the various government agencies that have already granted funds and mentioned that more grant applications are underway.

The estimated current project total stands at just over $20 million, if you or your organization would like to donate, please visit https://www.kentbc.ca/en/explore-and-play/Fill_the_Pool.aspx for more information.

2023 Grants-In-Aid Program Applications

Another round of grant funding has been approved for local groups and programs, including $8,000 from the District’s Climate Action Reserve that will go towards the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association’s light replacement project. Other organizations that benefit from the grant program include the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Society, the Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts, the Cheam Vista Classical Concert Society, the Harrison Festival Society, and the Kent Harrison Arts Council.

To learn more about these organizations and their programs, please see the following websites:

https://www.agassizfallfair.ca/

https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/

http://www.ahaswimclub.com/

https://www.cheamvistaclassicalconcerts.com/

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Sylvia Pranger attended the first meeting of 2023 for the Kent-Harrison Joint Emergency Planning Committee (KHJEPC) on January 18th. She remarked that it was well attended, and the reports provided were clear and concise. The KHJEPC is a great example of regional partners, Seabird Island and Harrison Hot Springs, coming together to do important work in emergency planning and Mayor Pranger is looking forward to continuing that work with this great committee.